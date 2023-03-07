100,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.7% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

