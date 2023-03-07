100,000 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 204,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $191,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $191,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,573 shares of company stock worth $2,700,423. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

