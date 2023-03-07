1,035,700 Shares in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTWO. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTWO opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

