10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Stock Holdings Lessened by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.91% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,274,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,766 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $7,064,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

