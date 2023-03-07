10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up about 0.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 95,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

