130,366 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

