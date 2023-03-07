175,235 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $251.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
