193,308 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 9.5% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 134,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.87.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

