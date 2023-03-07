211,975 Shares in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE WAVC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

