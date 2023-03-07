21,819 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

