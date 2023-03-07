2,399 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 50.6% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cigna by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.06 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

