2,406 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 462,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 92,970 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 66.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 92.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 74.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 93,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

