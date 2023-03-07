259,242 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

