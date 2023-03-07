2,659 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

