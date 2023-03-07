26,772 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.43%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

