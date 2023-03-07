3,026 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

