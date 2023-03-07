3,519 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

