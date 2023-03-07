35,848 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

ASAN stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

