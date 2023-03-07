360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 137,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,214,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares during the period. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

