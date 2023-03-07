640 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $494.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.