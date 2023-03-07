64,178 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.91. 142,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

