800,000 Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Express accounts for approximately 0.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPR. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Express by 26.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 403,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman bought 5,434,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Stock Down 1.0 %

EXPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 542,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,507. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The company had revenue of $434.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

