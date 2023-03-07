A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 530,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,466. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.