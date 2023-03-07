Aave (AAVE) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Aave token can now be bought for about $75.49 or 0.00338109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $48.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00423093 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.00 or 0.28598293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.