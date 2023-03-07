Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

AGD stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

