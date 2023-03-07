Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASGI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

