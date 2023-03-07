Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 147,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.24.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

