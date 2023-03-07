Achain Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $203,305.10 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003759 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

