Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,309,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,146 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

