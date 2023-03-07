Acumen Capital Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Shares of CJT traded down C$3.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$106.16 and a twelve month high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

