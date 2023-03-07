Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acushnet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

