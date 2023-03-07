Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 24th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87.

AE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

