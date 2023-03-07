ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
