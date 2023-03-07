Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $347.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

