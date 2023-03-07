Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Holdings Increased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADES. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

