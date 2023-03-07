Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
NASDAQ ADVM opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
