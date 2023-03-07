AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 231,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,706. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

