AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 58,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,444. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

