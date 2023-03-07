AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 318,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

