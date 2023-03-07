AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.2 %

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 3,863,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

