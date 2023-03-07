Aemetis (AMTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis Price Performance

Aemetis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,517. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Stories

