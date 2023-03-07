AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

