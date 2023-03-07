AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AeroVironment
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Yeti Stock Clobbered by Normalization and Voluntary Recalls
- To The Sun! First Solar Reaches Highest Point Since ‘09
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.