AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $17.50. AerSale shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 283,934 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

AerSale Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21.

Insider Activity at AerSale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 69.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

