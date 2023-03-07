Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

