Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 360,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agiliti by 868.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Agiliti by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agiliti by 1,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

