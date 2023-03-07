Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 4.5%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 145,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 156,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Agilysys Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $40,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

