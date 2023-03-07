Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $12,242.16 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $12,242.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $66,578.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore James Jr. Washburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 233 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $6,339.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 481,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

