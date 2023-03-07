Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.