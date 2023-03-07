Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

