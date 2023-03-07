Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.08% of Albemarle worth $643,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $256.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.67. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

